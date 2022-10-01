Archaeological Atlas of Bihar, the first in India, puts spotlight back on history

As many as 800 photographs and 21 maps embellish the 400-page atlas. Published by the Bihar Heritage Society and priced at a steep Rs 2,000, the first of its kind atlas gives value for money.

Photographs of sculptures, potsherds or broken pieces of ceramic, artefacts, buildings, ruins and monuments add context to mythologies, historical accounts, travellers’ tales and dada-dadi stories, says Vivek Kumar Singh, the editor and a key writer. The publication, released on September 12, is said to be the first of its kind and took seven years of ground work with the technical team covering over 20,000 Kilometres on the ground.

The ‘atlas’ covers 300 archaeological sites in the state, as many as 71 of them protected by the Archaeological Survey of India.