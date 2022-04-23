Archaic laws inherited from colonial rulers must be struck off statute books

We have so many laws to be followed that it is virtually impossible to live for a moment without breaking one. It is a different matter that some of these laws had ceased to have any relevance ages ago, but these continue to fill the statute books for no rhyme or reason.

In this context, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advice to civil servants the other day to help eliminate archaic laws that belonged to some other age and have only nuisance value made sense, but at the same time provided clues to the low priority that the issue receives at the administrative level. Leaving it to bureaucrats, who are known to have a genetic aversion to any kind of change, would mean that the status would continue for at least another century.

Modi claimed that some 1,500 obsolete laws had been removed during his first tenure, but the list of such laws remaining in the statute book continues to be long. Modi had promised to repeal 10 laws for every new law enacted, but that has not altered things much.

He cited a law that provided for jail for failure to white-wash toilets in factories every six months. Well-kept toilets are not just for aesthetic appeal; so there may be at least some merit in the law, but there are laws that make no sense whatsoever but for their origin in the colonial setting.