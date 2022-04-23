Archbishop of Delhi holds inter-faith Iftar to show solidarity for Muslim community

In the midst of communal dog whistling by both Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Aadmi Party during the month of Ramzan, the Archbishop of Delhi belonging to the Catholic Church held an Iftar for religious leaders of all communities. This is the first time that the church organised an interfaith iftar.

This reach-out by the church comes at a time when political Iftars have all but stopped in the national capital.

The Archbishop of Bangalore Peter Machado is also set to host an interfaith Iftar on April 26 even as he, along with a Christian delegation, participated in Iftar at Masjid-e-Mamoor of Koramangla in Bengaluru.