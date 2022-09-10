Are alleged inefficiencies in PSU Banks due to interference by Government?

Privatise all public sector banks (PSBs) except State Bank of India, suggested a research paper written jointly by NCAER (National Council of Applied Economic Research) director general Poonam Gupta and former vice-chairman of NITI Aayog, Arvind Panagariya in August. Do not privatise all PSBs in one go, argued another paper published in the RBI Bulletin, which supported a ‘gradual approach’.

It’s not without any basis that privatisation has become a lazy byword for ‘efficiency’. Nor is it hard to understand why public sector undertakings are equated with a lack of said efficiency. But it’s not as straightforward as it may seem in drawing room conversations. In the case of public sector banks, the conundrum is possibly even more intricate.

Poonam Gupta and Arvind Panagariya argue that PSBs have the potential to distort credit flow for political gain, undermine private banks and bleed the public exchequer through periodic bailouts of PSBs. They see no redeeming features in public sector banks. On the other hand, the paper in the RBI Bulletin concludes that while private banks (PVBs) may be more profitable—and, by that measure, more ‘efficient’—PSBs are more inclusive and still have a big role to play in the Indian economy. Remarkably, after a hue and cry in the media—with analysts erroneously concluding that the RBI paper was opposing privatisation—the central bank went on the defensive with the disclaimer that the opinion expressed in the paper was the researchers’ own and did not reflect the views of the RBI.

In fact, the RBI paper was only advocating a graduated, soft-landing approach to privatisation of public sector banks, but that subtlety was lost in the headlines. In effect, it said: not all PSBs at one go, privatise two PSBs to start with.

The intent to privatise PSU banks was made known in 2020. In the Union budget for 2021-22, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government would disinvest out of two PSU banks, without naming them. In June, there were reports that NITI Aayog had shortlisted four smaller PSU banks for privatisation. On 18 July, Sitharaman reiterated the government’s commitment to privatise state-owned banks, but there has been no action since.