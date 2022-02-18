Are BJP and the PM, who posed as saviours of Muslim women, losing some of the goodwill they earned?

After the law was passed, the number of complaints from Muslim women about instant divorce did seem to have dramatically dropped. But BJP’s ‘Muslim women’s empowerment’ juggernaut or jumla stopped there. It needed to go beyond.

The abolition of triple talaq might have deterred the Muslim husband from divorcing his wife by uttering ‘Talaq’ thrice, but it did not stop him from getting rid of her by uttering ‘Talaq’ once and not revoking it over a waiting period of three menstrual cycles or three lunar months. The man was still on top. The woman could do nothing.

She would be out of his home and out of his life after 90 days. He would pay her the sum of ‘mehr’ (dower he agreed to pay her at the time of marriage) and the maintenance for 90 days. That was all he needed to do under the law and say goodbye.

The BJP should have taken one more step after abolishing triple talaq: they should have scrapped the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act 1986 which was passed by the Rajiv Gandhi government to override the Supreme Court judgement in the Shah Bano case entitling the divorced Muslim wife to maintenance from her husband not only for the waiting period but for life.

The BJP had alleged that Rajiv Gandhi had succumbed to the pressures of the mullahs. It stirred up Hindu passions to build up a huge support for itself on the issue. But even though BJP has been in power at the Centre for eight years, it has still not done away with the law. It must do it, so that divorced Muslim women can be entitled to a lifelong maintenance.