"Are you aware of the adverse impact of the song?" UP police asks Neha Singh Rathore

The following are the seven questions that have been pointed towards her:

1. Are you featured in the video or not?

2. If you are in the video, explain if the video “UP Me Ka Ba Part 2” was uploaded on Youtube with your email or not?

3. Does the Neha Singh Rathore YouTube channel and Twitter account @nehafolksinger belong to you? If yes, do you use them?

4. Were the lyrics written by you or not?

5. If the song was written by you, would you claim its ownership?

6. If you have not written the lyrics, then has the lyricist taken your permission?

7. Are you aware of the adverse impact of the song?

Rathore sings about socio-political issues within the state through her song. While the second part of her viral song questioned the government over the death of two women in a bulldozer drive in Kanpur Dehat, the first part touched upon the mismanagement during the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier, she also sang about the Morbi bridge collapse ahead of the Gujarat elections.