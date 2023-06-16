Army commander reviews security for Amarnath Yatra
The 60-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave in south Kashmir Himalayas is scheduled to commence on July 1 from Nunwan-Pahalgam and the Baltal routes
The General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Army's strategic Chinar Corps, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Friday reviewed the security and operational preparedness for the Amarnath Yatra beginning next month.
The 60-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave in south Kashmir Himalayas is scheduled to commence on July 1 from the twin tracks--the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district (southern route) and the 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal district (northern route).
"#ChinarCorpsCdr Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai reviewed the security & operational preparedness along both the northern & southern routes for #Amarnathyatra2023 today," Chinar Corps said on Twitter.
The Army said the corps commander was accompanied by commanders of the counter-insurgency Kilo and Victor forces.
Lt Gen Ghai was briefed on the multi-tier security set-up, medical arrangements, emergency response mechanism and other infrastructure development for the successful conduct of the yatra, the Army said.
