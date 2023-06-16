Army commander reviews security for Amarnath Yatra

The General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Army's strategic Chinar Corps, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Friday reviewed the security and operational preparedness for the Amarnath Yatra beginning next month.

The 60-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave in south Kashmir Himalayas is scheduled to commence on July 1 from the twin tracks--the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district (southern route) and the 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal district (northern route).