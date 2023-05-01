Around 2,300 Indian citizens brought back from Sudan: Jaishankar

More than 500 people have been killed in Sudan, ever since fights broke out between the country's army and paramilitary forces from April 14 onwards.



One Indian citizen, too, had been killed in the civil war.



After Prime Minister Narendra Modi had undertaken a review of the situation prevailing in Khartoum around 10 days back, where he had emphasised an evacuation plan for Indian citizens living there, it was decided to launch a large scale rescue operation titled Operation Kaveri, to bring Indian citizens back from the troubled nation.



With the help of Indian Navy warships and Indian Air Force carriers, 2,300 Indian citizens have been successfully brought back from Khartoum to India via Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah.