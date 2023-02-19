Arundhati Roy at CPI(ML) convention: Hindenburg report talks about 'biggest corporate scam' in the country

Referring to the alleged proximity of the business tycoon with the prime minister, she said “Earlier, Modi ji used to travel by Adani’s aircraft. Now, Adani travels with Modi ji in the latter’s plane.

“The farm laws had been brought to benefit Adani and his ilk, which is evident from the fact that his warehouses had come up across the country,” Roy said.

"No raids were ever conducted on properties owned by Adani. But BBC is paying the price for bringing to the fore the truth behind the Gujarat riots of 2002,” Roy quipped and questioned the “silence of US and UK” over the Income Tax department’s action against the international broadcaster.

Lavishing praise on CPI(ML) Liberation for taking a “stand against Fascism,” she said it was essential to bring together all forces opposed to the “current capitalistic system, wherein five per cent people control 60 per cent of the nation’s wealth.”

“It is good that different political groups opposed to the current ruling dispensation are making an effort to come together. Hopefully, the energy of public movements will also be harnessed,” said the celebrated author, who won the Booker for her debut novel “The God of Small Things” and has been actively associated with a number of human rights movements.