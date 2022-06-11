Arvind Kejriwal's resolve to make Delhi a 'flag city' gets tongues wagging

Delhi government plans to have 500 national flags installed in the city by August 15. Our man AK is so besotted with the idea that he wants Delhi to be known as ‘city of flags’. Care of these flags is being delegated to local committees called the Tiranga Samman Samitis. These committees are supposed to instil a feeling of patriotism among Dilliwalahs.

Clearly AK believes that we Dilliwalahs are somewhat short on being patriotic and that only the sight of the flags will propel us to think of what we can do for the country. By this logic, one’s love for the country should double while crossing Dhaula Kuan for Dilliwalahs can spot a national flag on either side of the road.

One can’t blame AK for such symbolism when even the Centre is indulging in it. Remember Central Vista – a project where those in power took to the literal meaning of ‘leaving no stone unturned’ to make a mark? They are burning Rs. 20,000 crore to create structures that, in their wisdom, will symbolise a ‘new’ India. They are now desirous of installing the national emblem of India atop the new Parliament building. The emblem is replacing a spire that was meant to come up in an earlier version. The national emblem is an adaptation of a sculpture that dates back to Emperor Ashoka’s reign which is roughly around 250 BC. It depicts four lions, each facing the four directions. So even if we may not often hear those in power roaring with conviction, we could make do with the stone replicas of lions on top of the new Parliament building. This should be good enough for the electorate to believe that the mighty and the powerful sit underneath it.