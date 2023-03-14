As 10,000 farmers continue 'long march' toward Mumbai, worried govt says will hold talks

Maharashtra farmers continued their 175 km "long march' to Mumbai for the second day on Tuesday even as the government said it would hold talks with a leaders' delegation on Wednesday.



The farmers' stir is spearheaded by the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) and comprises over 10,000 peasants walking in the blistering heat with banners, placards, posters and raising slogans enroute.

On Monday, more than 10,000 farmers in Maharashtra began a long march from Nashik to Mumbai. They want changes in the agriculture sector. They started the protest because their crops were damaged by rain that came when it wasn't supposed to.

They also wanted a fair price for their crops, no more farm loans, no more electricity bills, and power for 12 hours a day. One of the most important things they wanted was for the Forest Rights Act of 2006 to be put into place and for them to own the forest land they are farming.



The marching farmers were enthusiastically welcomed in various villages by the locals, offered food and water, and people expressed their support to the cause as they walked past.



Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis were slated to meet the farmers' leaders on Tuesday, but the meeting was put off owing to the strike launched by state government employees demanding return to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

