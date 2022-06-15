As Rahul appears before ED for 3rd day, Delhi police resort to clampdown; women activists dragged, detained

As Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate to join the probe in the case of alleged money laundering for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, Delhi police, which comes under the Home Ministry led by Amit Shah, heightened the repressive measures against peaceful protesters.

While senior leaders were not allowed to reach the Congress office, hundreds of activists were detained, police barged into the Congress office and resorted to minor lathi-charge to disperse the protesters.

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda was put under house arrest by the police.