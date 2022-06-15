As Rahul appears before ED for 3rd day, Delhi police resort to clampdown; women activists dragged, detained
As Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate to join the probe in the case of alleged money laundering for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, Delhi police, which comes under the Home Ministry led by Amit Shah, heightened the repressive measures against peaceful protesters.
While senior leaders were not allowed to reach the Congress office, hundreds of activists were detained, police barged into the Congress office and resorted to minor lathi-charge to disperse the protesters.
Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda was put under house arrest by the police.
Congress leader Manickam Tagore was also not allowed by the police to reach the AICC. He later reached the Parliament and made a video to register his protest against the ongoing clampdown.
Women leaders and protesters were dragged by the police and detained. Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan and Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak were detained along with others.
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel who was also detained by the police called it ‘gundagardi’.
It is worth noting here that while on June 13 (the first day when Rahul Gandhi was questioned), 200 people, including senior Congress leaders, were allowed to reach the Congress office, the number has now been reduced significantly by the police.
Earlier in the day, addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleged that the Congress is being defamed. He added that a mockery is being made of the Constitution of India.
He said that the Congress leaders were not even allowed to bring their staff to the AICC office now.
“We were told that only two CMs can come here and no one else has the permission…We are holding a protest which is non-violent in nature. There is restriction on everything for the opposition in the country today,” said Gehlot.
