As the world mourns Vietnamese monk Thich Nhat Hanh, India must reflect where it is heading

Last week the world remembered and thanked Thich Nhat Hanh (Thay) for his life of service, his teachings that have transformed lives of millions of people and for his messages that will continue to inspire and guide humanity long after his passing on January 22, 2022 at the age of 95.

He visited India thrice and the Ethics Committee of Parliament was set up in 1997 following talks between the then Vice President K.R. Narayanan, India’s first Dalit Vice President and later President, and Thich Nhat Hanh, to oversee the moral and ethical conduct of the members and to examine the cases referred to it with reference to the ethical and other misconduct by members.

The tributes, from Plum Village in France, where his movement centred around “Engaged Buddhism” is headquartered, to distant global corners, tell us not only of the deep respect for the Vietnamese monk of mindfulness but also hunger in the world for a new leadership that can guide us to a new path of peace, interconnectedness and compassion.

These qualities that will ring “forever” mark the currency that India has traditionally minted and offered to the world. These are India’s true gold reserves, accumulated over a long tradition in a land that is special because it has inquired, critiqued and built models and ways of living and interacting that are unique and have proved to be timeless.

They come from teachers, philosophers and mystics who have dwelt on the truth and have given us spiritual knowledge and practical advice, then and now. From the ancient Indian texts, the wanderings and insights of Gautama Buddha, the poetry of Kabir, the traditions of the Sikh gurus and more recently to the collection of ages of wisdom presented in the struggles and teachings of Mahatma Gandhi, this is India at its best.

Thich Nhat Hanh said it in these words: “Those who killed Mahatma Gandhi…they had a lot of anger, violence, ignorance and the wrong perception. Mahatma Gandhi is still alive and he is stronger than before.”