Asha Bhosle speaks about her didi for the first time after the demise

Recalling their childhood struggles Asha Bhosle said, “When we were very young, then Baba left, after Mai's departure, Lata didi took care of us all as a father, and today after her departure we all became orphans. I didn't think that all this would happen so soon, that she could live for some more years.”

Lataji would always scoff at the stories of the rivalry between the two sisters.

She once said to me, “Let me make it very clear that we share a very good relationship. There is no stress. Whenever Asha has a show she seeks my blessings first. I’ve heard her lyric book has my picture in it. My relationship with none of my siblings is troubled. I fulfil the function of the eldest with all my siblings.I am fortunate to have such siblings.”