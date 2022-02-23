Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt presents exclusive agriculture budget

The Ashok Gehlot government, with an aim to give a boost to and ensure overall development of the agriculture sector, has presented a budget exclusively for the farm sector.

The exclusive agriculture budget, presented for the first time, will fulfil the aspirations of the farmers and give a boost to agricultural production in the state.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in sync with poll promises, announced the creation of one lakh jobs in the 2022-2023 financial year. Under this, 62,000 youth would be given jobs as teachers at various levels by conducting the Rajasthan Entrance examination for teachers (REET).

Gehlot also announced a scheme wherein 20,000 women of various districts would be provided “work from home” jobs that would enhance the family income.

In a slew of new schemes and incentives, the Chief Minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, announced the setting up of one thousand new English medium schools for which a new cadre of English teachers would be appointed to ensure quality English medium teaching.

Gehlot said that fiscal indicators suggest estimated revenue receipts of Rs two lakh 14 thousand 977 crore and 23 lakhs. Against this receipt, the expenditure was Rs two lakh 38 thousand 465 crores and 79 lakhs. Thus the revenue deficit stood at Rs 23 thousand 488 crores and 56 lakhs, and the estimated fiscal deficit stood at Rs 58 thousand,211 crores, and 55 lakhs. This is 4.36 percent of the GSDP.

Gehlot said that no new taxes would be levied like the last budget as the economic situation has not improved to satisfactory level because of the COVID pandemic.

He said in the budget proposals for 2022-23, Rs 1500 crore tax relief has been provided that would benefit all the sectors.