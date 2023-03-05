Ashok Gehlot offers jobs, an innovative budget and a tough law on crime

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot exudes confidence that his government’s innovative ‘people’s budget’, investment proposals attracted by the state and its no-nonsense approach to dealing with organised crime will help him counter anti-incumbency in the election. Rajasthan ‘model’, he is fond of saying, has proved to be superior to the much vaunted ‘Gujarat model’.

The Rajasthan budget this year allocated 18 per cent of the outlay to education, the highest by any state. By allocating 7.4 per cent to health and a whopping 10.3 per cent to rural development (compared to the average allocation of 6 per cent on health and 5.6 per cent respectively by other states), the government set a bar that will be difficult to match, say observers. Agriculture received an allocation of five per cent.

Equally significantly, Rajasthan has allocated the lowest in percentage terms to Police (three per cent) and roads and bridges (3.4 per cent) among the states.

People, ministers in the state government claim, have benefitted from various schemes like Chiranjeevi Swasthya Beema Yojana, which provides insurance up to Rs 25 lakhs for medicare even in private hospitals. By addressing the needs of the poor, the government has touched many lives and it gives them the confidence that they would be able to overcome anti-incumbency.