Ashok Gehlot, Vasundhara Raje test positive for Covid

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his predecessor Vasundhara Raje tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.



Informing the public that Covid cases have increased in recent days, Gehlot said he has tested positive for the virus.



"I myself have been infected with mild symptoms of Covid. As per the advice of doctors, I will continue working from my residence for a few days. All of you should take care and follow Covid protocols," he tweeted.



Raje said in a tweet she has isolated herself after testing positive for Covid-19.



"My report has come positive in the Covid test. I am in complete isolation on the advice of doctors," she tweeted.



"Those who came in contact with me should get themselves tested and take precautions," she advised.



Twenty nine new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the state on Tuesday and one death occurred.



Among the 29 new infected patients, 9 are in the capital Jaipur, 5 each in Bikaner and Ajmer, 2 each in Churu, Ganganagar, Rajsamand and Tonk, and one each in Nagaur and Udaipur.



At the same time, 189 coronavirus-infected patients are under treatment in the state and 28 patients have recovered.