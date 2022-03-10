Getting Latest Election Result...
Assembly Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes begin for Assembly elections in five states
The counting of votes for the 690 seats spread across five states will begin shortly
Counting of votes begin for Assembly elections
Counting of votes begin for Assembly elections in five States including Uttar Pradesh
Postal ballots will be opened at 8am, followed by counting of votes recorded in EVMs: DM Varanasi
Counting agents of various parties are arriving at the counting centres. Postal ballots will be opened at 8am, followed by counting of votes recorded in EVMs. Counting process is expected to be complete by the evening. Sec 144 imposed in Varanasi Commissionerate area: DM Varanasi
AAP leader Bhagwant Mann offers prayers at gurdwara Gursagar Mastuana Sahib
AAP leader Bhagwant Mann offers prayers at gurdwara Gursagar Mastuana Sahib, Sangrur. Counting of votes for 117 Assembly constituencies in Punjab will begin at 8am
The strong rooms have just been opened in the presence of candidates & observers: Collector Ruchika Katiyal
Goa | The strong rooms have just been opened in the presence of candidates&observers. Postal ballots will be taken to the counting halls through a dedicated corridor of security personnel. Counting for South Goa will be done at Damodar College: Collector Ruchika Katiyal
No question of tampering with EVMs: CEC Sushil Chandra
I am confident about the victory of the Congress party in Uttarakhand, says Harish Rawat
Dehradun | I am confident about the victory of the Congress party in Uttarakhand. Everything will be clear in the next 2-3 hours. I have faith in the people of the state. I believe Congress will get close to 48 seats: Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat
Counting of votes to begin at 8 am
The counting of votes for the 690 seats spread across five states will begin shortly. As the results to the five-state Assembly polls start rolling in, all eyes will be fixed on the dead-heat race in Uttarakhand and Goa, where the both the BJP and the Congress are fighting out a fierce battle, according to the exit polls.
