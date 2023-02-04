Assets of 71 MPs grew by 286 percent since 2009 with BJP's Jigajinagi topping the list: ADR report

The assets of 71 MPs, who were re-elected to the Lok Sabha between 2009 and 2019, grew by a whopping 286 per cent on an average and the highest increase was recorded by the BJP's Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi, said a report released by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) on Friday.

The total worth of Jigajinagi's assets, which was about Rs 1.18 crore in 2009, went up to Rs 8.94 crore in 2014 and further to Rs 50.41 crore in 2019, registering an overall increase of 4,189 per cent, the report noted, referring to the self-sworn affidavits submitted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader during the Lok Sabha elections held in the respective years.

Re-elected to the Lower House of Parliament for a sixth consecutive term in 2019, the MP from Karnataka's Bijapur served as the Union minister of state for drinking water and sanitation from July 2016 to May 2019 in the previous term of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.