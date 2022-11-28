At least the dead must be spared of caste discrimination: Madras HC

“Material is also available to show that there are designated burial grounds on a community basis in the village. In the absence of any prohibition of the enactment as is the case in the Tamil Nadu District Municipality Act and Chennai City Municipal Corporation Act, we are unable to persuade ourselves to agree with the conclusions of the Writ Court,” stated the HC bench.



The bench also mentioned that the lack of a prohibition should not result in cremations “anywhere and everywhere," however adding that in this particular case, the contention was based on caste. “Equality has to commence at least when the person travels to his/her maker. This situation has to change and the change should be for the better. We sincerely hope that the Government of the day would come forward to make a beginning by making at least burial grounds common to all communities,” the HC concluded.



At this juncture, it is imperative to note that in December 2021, the Madras HC bench headed by Justice R. Mahadevan called for a similar change, urging the Tamil Nadu government to convert all caste-based burial grounds and crematoriums located across the state into common grounds that could be used by all those who profess the same faith. Mahadevan also prescribed that those who continue to bury the dead based on caste should be penalised so as to eradicate the practice. However, his suggestions did not yield any consequences.



