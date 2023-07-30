Atiq Ahmad's lawyer arrested in Umesh Pal murder case

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad's lawyer Vijay Mishra from Lucknow in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case, officials said on Sunday.

Several cases, including those under the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Explosives Act and the Indian Penal Code, are pending against Mishra, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Deepak Bhukar said Mishra was arrested by officers from the Dhoomanganj police station.

He was nabbed outside a hotel and legal action is underway, police sources said.