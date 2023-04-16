Atiq Ahmed, brother Ashraf buried in Prayagraj amid tight security

Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf were buried in their ancestral village in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district amid tight security on Sunday.

The bodies of the brothers, which were handed over to the family members after conducting the post-mortem examination, were brought to the Kasari Masari graveyard for performing the last rites at about 6.30 pm and it took about two hours to conclude the rituals.

The bodies of former Samajwadi Party MP Ahmed and Ashraf, who were gunned down by three assailants posing as journalists in Prayagraj on Saturday night, were taken to the graveyard in ambulances.

Some women members of the family wearing hijab were seen going inside the burial ground. The names of those allowed to be present on the occasion were noted in a register and they were permitted entry only after their identity was verified.

Ahmed's wife Shaista Praveen, an absconding accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, did not turn up for her husband's burial.