Attack on cricketer Prithvi Shaw: Mumbai cops arrest fourth accused

The number of arrests in connection with the attack on cricketer Prithvi Shaw earlier this week during an argument over clicking selfies reached four on Saturday, a Mumbai police official said.

Shaw was allegedly manhandled and his car attacked with a baseball bat after a row that started in a luxury hotel in the early hours of Wednesday over clicking selfies.

While social media influencer Sapna Gill was held on Thursday evening, her friend Shobhit Thakur (19) was held on Saturday, the official said.