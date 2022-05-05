Attack on media part of larger assault on democracy and democratic rights by an authoritarian regime

The independence and integrity of the media has also been compromised by the nature of the ownership of the media. The bulk of the media is today owned by big corporates or business interests. They have, especially the electronic media, with a few exceptions, been coopted by the Modi government to act as the cheerleaders for the regime.

Worse, some of them have begun to aggressively peddle the Hindutva communal propaganda.

This major shift in the mainstream media reflects the corporate-Hindutva nexus which has been forged. This is having a deleterious impact on the mass media, particularly the Hindi media.

What is being witnessed is the travesty of the role the media should play in a democracy. Apart from being sycophants for the regime, a substantial section of the media has become purveyors of incendiary communal propaganda. The manner in which some of the reporters of Hindi news channels egged on the bulldozer demolition in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri is just one instance.

Further, those journalists and media houses who seek to conduct fair and objective reporting and maintain editorial independence face heavy odds with the might of the State ranged against them.

The only avenue of judicial intervention to protect the rights of the media has also been limited. While in some cases journalists who have faced arrest or legal proceedings on sedition charges have been provided relief by the courts, the higher judiciary as a whole has not intervened to stop the blatant misuse of laws to prosecute journalists such as the use of UAPA or to curb the interference of government in media content.

The attack on the media is part of the larger attack on democracy and democratic rights by the authoritarian regime.

The defence of media freedom and the rights of journalists must become part of the struggle to defend democracy and constitutional rights. Every attack on press freedom must be opposed and resisted by all the democratic forces.

(IPA Service)

Views are personal

Courtesy: People’s Democracy