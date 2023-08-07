Aus teacher 'vilifies' Indians as 'Uber drivers and Deliveroo people'

A teacher in Australia has been slapped with a disciplinary warning and training by a civil tribunal after she described Indians as “Uber drivers and Deliveroo people” during a business studies class in 2021.

Acting upon a complaint by an Indian-origin former student, who attended James Anderson's class, the New South Wales Civil and Administrative Tribunal has also asked the Department of Education to make an official apology to the pupil, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Anderson of Cronulla High School had played an educational YouTube video, which ran for over 20 minutes, for the class on March 3, 2021, featuring a presenter of Indian descent.