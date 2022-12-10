Authorities swing into action after chaos at Delhi airport

Officials said that for overall congestion reduction, discussions are being held with airlines to reduce flights during the peak hour.



Meanwhile, a spokesperson of Delhi airport said: "We, along with stakeholders -- CISF and Immigration, are working constantly to cope with the demand which includes deployment of additional systems and manpower. We have deployed additional manpower to guide passengers, especially at the key choke points and shifted one additional X-Ray machine. Additional manpower requirements will also have to be addressed by all stakeholders, including CISF and Immigration, to further improve the situation."