Awarding of national highway contracts to be hit with Bharatmala Phase I stretching on, says study

A sharper focus on execution and the inherent benefits of the Hybrid Annuity Model resulted in a steady rise in the pace of NHAI construction from 8 km per day in fiscal 2018 to 13 km per day in fiscal 2022. CRISIL said it expects the pace to rise further to ~16 km per day by fiscal 2024.

However, on the ground, notwithstanding the benefits of this construction model, awards under this mode have had their share of challenges. Only 56% of projects awarded over fiscals 2016 to 2018 have been completed, while 37% are still under construction.

Of the contracts awarded in fiscals 2019 and 2020, 90% are still under construction. CRISIL said that financial closures are being achieved with a 3-4-month delay and more pressingly, ~40% of projects had received appointed dates of 1.5 years to post awarding of contracts, indicating that land acquisition issues still persist.

The report noted that while the Hybrid Annuity Model provides for automatic de-scoping and de-linking clauses, cushioning projects from being stuck in the under-construction phase, delays for these approvals had been observed.

A few execution-related concerns too surfaced. Though 75% of projects were awarded to large players over fiscal 2016 to 2020, one-fourth of the projects have been delayed by two years beyond their original scheduled commercial operations date, with only 55% physically progressing.

The research house added that in fiscal 2021 and 2022, when the financial threshold to bid was reduced, NHAI awarding peaked.

However, package sizes have been reduced by 30% over 2016-20 levels, to fast-track construction by awarding to a larger pool of players.

All this led to intensified competition, with nearly 15 bidders per project. Bid premiums nosedived to as low as ~4% from ~16% on average earlier. Instances where even large players bid aggressively increased and one-third of projects were awarded at discounts.

Interestingly, data shows that mid-sized regional players won ~40% of Hybrid Annuity Model awards in fiscal 2022, vis-à-vis 25% in the earlier period. While ~70% of the projects awarded to mid-sized players in fiscal 2021 have achieved financial closure, timely execution by these players remains a key monitorable given their significant share.

Amid rising concerns about aggressive bidding, the government has in the meantime taken measures to lower competition intensity. NHAI has proposed a new method for the calculation of financial capacity. This is, however, yet to be finalised.