Aware of "Lakshman Rekha" but will examine demonetisation: Supreme Court

The High Denomination Bank Notes (Demonetisation) Act was passed in 1978 to provide in public interest for demonetisation of certain high denomination bank notes in order to check illicit transfer of money harmful to the economy which such currency notes facilitate.



The top court said in order to declare whether the exercise is academic or infructuous, it needs to examine the matter since both sides are not agreeable.

While Attorney General for India R Venkataramani and Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta repeatedly asserted that the issue has become academic in view of the passage of 6 years, Senior Advocates P Chidambaram and Shyam Divan contended that the validity of the Government's decision was still open to challenge, reported LiveLaw.

The senior lawyers appearing for the petitioners raised the argument that the Government lacked the power to cancel the currency notes through an executive order and stressed that the issues hold relevance for the future as well.



"In order to answer that issue, we will have to hear and give an answer whether it's academic, not academic or beyond the scope of judicial review. The point in the case is the government policy and its wisdom which is one aspect of the matter.