Ayushmann pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, Sidhu Moosewala and KK on World Music Day
Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana paid tribute to the legendary Lata Mangeshkar and incredible singers Sidhu Moose Wala and KK, who shockingly passed away this year.
Ayushmann, who is a singer and composer himself, penned his thoughts about the fallen luminaries from the Indian music industry by writing a beautiful poem.
Check out his heart-warming post here:
On the work front, Ayushmann will be next seen in two very interesting projects this year - Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G and film-maker Aanand L. Rai’s Action Hero being directed by debutant Anirudh Iyer.
