India

Ayushmann pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, Sidhu Moosewala and KK on World Music Day

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana paid tribute to the legendary Lata Mangeshkar and singers Sidhu Moose Wala and KK, who shockingly passed away this year

Ayushmann pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, Sidhu Moosewala and KK on World Music Day
user

NH Web Desk

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana paid tribute to the legendary Lata Mangeshkar and incredible singers Sidhu Moose Wala and KK, who shockingly passed away this year.

Ayushmann, who is a singer and composer himself, penned his thoughts about the fallen luminaries from the Indian music industry by writing a beautiful poem.

Check out his heart-warming post here:


On the work front, Ayushmann will be next seen in two very interesting projects this year - Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G and film-maker Aanand L. Rai’s Action Hero being directed by debutant Anirudh Iyer.

Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines


Most Popular
Opinion ArticlesSubscribe NewspaperSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x