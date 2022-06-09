Bad news for economy: 86% of employees may resign in next 6 months, says report

A day after the World Bank slashed India’s economic growth projection to 7.5 per cent, global recruitment agency Michael Page has made a shocking revelation – stating that a majority of Indian employees are planning to quit their jobs in the next six months.

The agency which has conducted a survey in 12 countries, released a report titled The Great X wherein it claimed that due to various reasons – from job dissatisfaction to changes in preferences – 86 per cent of Indian employees may resign from their jobs in next months.

According to the report, 61 per cent of the Indian employees are willing to work for a lower salary and are ready to forgo a pay hike to focus on better work-life balance, overall well-being and happiness.