“Bail rule, Jail exception” principle by Supreme Court not applied uniformly by Indian courts

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s arrest in October and over 20 days of incarceration shocked the nation and brought the question of arbitrary arrests and uneven bail provisions to media attention. But there are lakhs of people languishing in jail as 'undertrial prisoners' who fade into oblivion. These prisoners whose lives are wasted inside the four walls of prisons need serious attention.

For instance, life for Jagjivan Ram Yadav started at 70 when he stepped out of Faizabad jail after spending 38 years as an undertrial prisoner without any trial ever. He was arrested in 1968 on murder charges and was released in April 2006. In all these years, he did not even know why he was in jail. Sometime along the way he lost his mental health and was sent to the mental asylum. His case was once taken up by trial court in Faizabad district of Uttar Pradesh but the police said the case records were missing. Accordingly, the court said that Mr Yadav could neither be released on bail nor be acquitted in the absence of the records. He had a wife and son who had not seen him in all these years thinking he was dead since they never heard from him after his arrest. There has been no apology or compensation from the State for robbing him of 38 years of his life.