Bajrang Muni Das, who allegedly threatened Muslim women with rape, finally arrested

Bajrang Muni Das, a hatemonger from Uttar Pradesh, who allegedly threatened Muslim women with rape, was finally arrested on Wednesday, 11 days after he made shocking threats at a religious procession in presence of the police.

The head of Khairabad-based Maharshi Shri Lakshman Das Udasin Ashram was arrested from Sitapur under IPC sections related to making hate speech and derogatory statements.

A two-minute video of his speech on April 2, where he is purportedly heard making rape threats had drawn sharp comments even from National Commission of Women, which sought his arrest. Thereafter, an FIR against him was filed.

Incidentally, hours after the case was registered, a video surfaced on social media where Bajrang Muni is heard apologising. "My statement has been presented in a wrong way. I seek unconditional apology for the same," he said.

Over the last months, there have been a series of outrageous hate speeches, including one in Haridwar, where open calls to take up arms against Muslims and commit genocide were issued.