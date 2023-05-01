Balraj Sahni: The original face of neo-realism and a gifted story-teller

It was in the BBC that he also made the acquaintance of George Orwell, and in fact, Sahni read out his 'The Meaning of Sabotage' on January 29, 1942, detailing not how to undertake sabotage, but how a conquered people could resist their conquerors!



Sahni also convinced the BBC to feature Indian music, particularly K.L. Saigal, to which the management agreed. Meanwhile, his British stint had also made him a Marxist and a fan of Soviet films.



The couple returned to India in 1943, and Sahni was at a bit of a loose end when old friend Chetan Anand invited him to come to Bombay and join films. There, Sahni also joined the IPTA and did some plays too.



While he did some dozen odd films before 'Do Bigha Zameen' came his way, most vanished without trace but 'Hum Log' (1951), particularly for his speech from the dock in the end, and K. Asif's 'Hulchul' (1951), where he played a jailor while being in jail himself over his Left politics, stood out. As the story goes, Asif had convinced the police chief to allow Sahni out, under escort, in the day to shoot and return to jail at night!