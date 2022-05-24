BAMCEF, founded by Kanshi Ram, calls for Bharat Bandh on May 25; caste census back in discourse

A day after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar called for all party meet on caste census, All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) – an organisation established by late BSP founder Kanshi Ram has called for Bharat Bandh on May 25 over caste census and rising unemployment.

Though the demand for caste census is growing, consensus could not be achieved among political parties and social organisations over the issue.

However, a call given by the BAMCEF which came into being in 1971 as a precursor to the BSP, created a Twitter storm on Tuesday