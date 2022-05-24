BAMCEF, founded by Kanshi Ram, calls for Bharat Bandh on May 25; caste census back in discourse
All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation – an organisation established by late BSP founder Kanshi Ram, has called for Bharat Bandh on May 25 over caste census and unemployment
A day after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar called for all party meet on caste census, All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) – an organisation established by late BSP founder Kanshi Ram has called for Bharat Bandh on May 25 over caste census and rising unemployment.
Though the demand for caste census is growing, consensus could not be achieved among political parties and social organisations over the issue.
However, a call given by the BAMCEF which came into being in 1971 as a precursor to the BSP, created a Twitter storm on Tuesday
Backed by many organisations fighting for social justice including the Left, the call for nationwide bandh brought the spotlight back on caste census.
The BJP government at center believes caste-based census is a divisive exercise. The BJP government is opposed to the idea in principle.
Apart from demand for the caste-based census and protest against rising unemployment, bandh will also be used to highlight issues such as EVM-hacking and non-implementation of reservations for the SC/ST/OBC in private sectors, said one of the organisers.
Besides BAMCEF, Bahujan Mukti Party, Bahujan Kranti Morcha and Rashtriya OBC Morcha have also extended their support to the Bharat Bandh. Here are some of the major demands raised by the BAMCEF:
1. OBC census based on Caste
2. EVM hacking in elections
3. Demand for SC/ST/OBC reservation in the private sector
4. Resuming the Old Pension Scheme
5. Protest against NRC/CAA/NPR
6. Law guaranteeing MSP to farmers
7. Demand for the separate electorate in OBC reservation in Panchayat elections in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh
8. Protection against new labor laws
