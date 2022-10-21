Ban of sale and use of firecrackers in Delhi is just on paper

Delhi Police seized 2,220 kgs of firecrackers on Wednesday and arrested over six offenders who were found selling and possessing illegal firecrackers.

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai has said that manufacturing, selling, and purchasing firecrackers in Delhi will be considered a punishable offence under Section 9B of the Explosives Act with up to three years of jail time and ₹5,000 in fine, while bursting firecrackers will result to six months' jail time and ₹200 in fine.

According to Deputy Commissioner of (South), Delhi Police, three arrests were made in and around the Madangir central market in Ambedkar Nagar – a prime location for firecrackers sellers and dealers. Sanjay Kumar, Dinesh Chand and Sagar were arrested selling around 1,193, 250 and 283 kgs of banned firecrackers respectively.

The police also made arrests at three shops in Uttam Nagar and Rawta Mor, and shop owners Shanky, Suresh Tareja and Rakesh Kumar were found in possession of 225 kgs of banned firecrackers cumulatively.

Other shop owners and dealers of illegal crackers were picked up from various parts of the city based on either tip-offs or patrolling.