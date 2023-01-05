Banbhoolpura residents welcome SC stay on demolition of their homes

People facing demolition of their homes in Haldwani’s Banbhoolpura expressed relief on Thursday as the Supreme Court stayed an Uttarakhand High Court order to remove encroachments from 29 acres of railway land.

The Supreme Court sent notices to the state government and the Railways seeking their responses to a bunch of petitions challenging the high court order.

"We welcome the apex court's stay. Politics was being done on the issue which is wrong," a Banbhoolpura resident said soon after the Supreme Court directions. The next SC hearing on the matter is on February 7.

"We hail the Supreme Court's decision. We have the documents. Banbhoolpura like the rest of Haldwani is situated on ‘nazul’ land. If you remove us then you will have to remove entire Haldwani. Why this discrimination with us?" another resident of the area near the town’s railway station said.

Earlier, local residents sat on a dharna in front of a mosque here, offering prayers ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on their plea challenging the high court order.