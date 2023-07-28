Bangladesh working to enable its people to watch Indian films in theatres: Minister

Bangladesh is working to enable its people to watch more Indian films in theatres, the country's Information and Broadcasting Minister Muhammad Hasan Mahmud has said.

Inaugurating the 5th Bangladesh Film Festival at Nandan in Kolkata on Thursday, he called for enhanced cultural exchanges between the two nations.

"I was overwhelmed to learn about the 800-metre-long queue outside Nandan to see 'Haowa'. The same cloud sheds rain in both the countries. No barbed wire can snap the bonding of our hearts," he said.

Referring to the increasing popularity of music videos and web series made in the two countries on both sides of the border, he said, "We should not put fetters on such cultural exchanges.".