Bank holidays in February 2022: Banks to remain closed for 9 days, check out the dates

All private and government banks will be closed for 9 days in the remaining days of February 2022.

According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks in India will have to stay closed on the specified dates. The central bank announced holidays for lenders under these categories - the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.