Bank holidays in February 2022: Banks to remain closed for 9 days, check out the dates
All private and government banks will be closed for 9 days in the remaining days of February 2022.
According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks in India will have to stay closed on the specified dates. The central bank announced holidays for lenders under these categories - the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
Here is a list of bank holidays in February 2022
February 12, 2022 - Second Saturday of the month
February 13, 2022 - Sunday
February 15, 2022 - Mohammad Hazrat Ali Birthday/Louis-Nagai-Ni (Banks closed in Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow)
February 16, 2022 - Guru Ravidas Jayanti (banks closed in Chandigarh)
February 18, 2022 - Doljatra (banks closed in Kolkata)
February 19, 2022 - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Banks closed in Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur)
February 20, 2022 - Sunday
