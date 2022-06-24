Bank holidays in July 2022: Here's all you need to know
In July, banks across India will remain shut for only a few days and will remain open for the most of the days.
In July 2022, there are seven weekend holidays (Saturday and Sunday) and a few Holidays Under the Negotiable Instruments Act.
Reserve Bank of India has categorised holidays under three categories - Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks' Closing of Accounts.
The bank holidays are region-specific and state-specific. So, the holidays, sometimes, vary from state to state. For instance, July 1 is a holiday in Bhubaneswar and Imphal on the occasion of Kang and Ratha Yatra, respectively.
List of Holidays in July 2022
July 1: Holiday in Bhubaneswar and Imphal on the occasion of Kang and Ratha Yatra, respectively.
July 3: Sunday
July 7: Holiday in Agartala on the occasion of Kharchi Puja.
July 9: Bakrid holiday in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram and banks across the country as it is the second Saturday.
July 10: Sunday
July 11: Holiday in Srinagar and Jammu on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha
July 13: Holiday in Gangtok on the occasion of Bhanu Jayanti.
July 14: Holiday in Shillong on the occasion of Behdienkhlam.
July 16: Holiday in Dehradun on the occasion of Harela.
July 17: Sunday
July 23: Fourth Saturday
July 24: Sunday
July 26: Holiday in Agartala on the occasion of Ker Puja.
July 31: Sunday
