Bank of Baroda's about-face: Sunny Deol's bungalow auction deferred

Sunny Deol, a prominent public figure and a Member of Parliament representing Gurdaspur in Punjab, had reportedly informed the bank that the property was still in use. Consequently, the sale of the bungalow will now proceed as per the provisions of the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act. This act empowers banks and financial institutions to take possession of assets and properties of credit defaulters without court intervention.

The bank's notice further stated, "In the meantime, the borrower has approached the Bank for settling the dues as per the sale notice published on August 20, 2023, where the borrower/guarantors were notified that they are entitled to redeem the securities by paying the outstanding dues/costs/charges and expenses at any time before the sale is conducted."

Sunny Deol's Juhu villa had initially been slated for e-auction on September 25, with the bank seeking to recover Rs 56 crore. The actor-turned-politician had been in default on a Rs 55.99 crore loan from the Bank of Baroda since December 2022. In its initial announcement, the bank had stated that the auction for the property, known as ‘Sunny Villa,’ would commence at Rs 51.43 crore, with a minimum bid amount set at Rs 5.14 crore.