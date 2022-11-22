Banks recovered a mere 13 per cent of Rs 10 lakh crore NPAs written off in last five years, reveals RTI

While bank credit was expected to grow 15 per cent per year in fiscal 2023 and 2024, thanks to broad-based economic recovery and stronger, cleaner balance sheets that allowed lenders to expand credit, responses to an RTI show that banks have only recovered 13 per cent of a massive amount of loans worth over Rs 10 lakh crore in the last five years.

According to data provided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in response to The Indian Express's Right to Information (RTI) request, the mega write-off exercise has enabled banks to reduce their non-performing assets (NPAs), or defaulted loans, by Rs 10,09,510 crore in the last five years.

With the help of this massive write-off, which would have erased 61 per cent of India's estimated gross fiscal deficit of Rs 16.61 lakh crore for 2022-23, the banking sector reported a drop in gross NPAs to Rs 7,29,388 crore, or 5.9 per cent of total advances, as of March 2022. In 2017-18, gross NPAs were 11.2 percent. According to the RTI response, banks were only able to recover Rs 1,32,036 crore from written-off loans in the last five years.