Bappi Lahiri’s special tuning with Lata Mangeshkar

It seems as if Bappi Lahiri decided to join his Saraswati Mata up there where they can create some more divine music.

Indeed Bappi’s tuning with his Mata Saraswati was divine.

“I had Lataji’s blessings from the beginning. Whatever Bappi Lahiri is today is because of my parents and Lataji. She’s my Saraswati. It was because of her support that Bappi Lahiri could establish himself in Mumbai. Otherwise who would have given Bappi a chance when stalwarts composers like Laxmikant-Pyarelal, R D Burman and Kalyanji-Anandji were around?” Bappida once told me emotionally.