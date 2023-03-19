Believe it or not, UP criminal makes extortion call to Hapur SP

A case has been registered against a history-sheeter here for allegedly trying to extort Hapur Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma and threatening to kill him, a police official said here on Sunday.

The accused who placed the extortion call has been identified as Rohit Saxena, a resident of Bareilly district, police said.

Additional SP Mukesh Chandra Mishra said Saxena had made a number of calls on the official phone numbers of the SP, and had hurled casteist abuses at the SP as he tried to extort him and also threatened to kill him.

He also threatened to defame the SP's family on Facebook if he failed to pay extortion.

Based on the threats, a case has been registered against Saxena.

The police said eight cases relating to extortion, issuing threats, rape and under the IT Act are registered against the history-sheeter in Rampur, Bareilly, Moradabad and in Uttarakhand.

Police said Saxena seems to be indulging in the criminal act as Verma had initiated action against him when he was the SP of Bareilly.

Police teams have been formed and the accused will soon be arrested, police said.