Bengaluru rains: Karnataka govt to hold meeting with heads of tech companies

Narayan will chair the meeting, which is being organised in the conference room in Vidhana Soudha. "We will listen to the woes of tech firm representatives in the meeting. BBMP Commissioner will present PPT regarding the handling of crisis situations. The government is honestly attempting to solve the crisis," he stated.

The meeting will be attended by the Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and Bengaluru Police Commissioner.



Authorities have heaved a sigh of relief as water levels on the stretch of Sarjapur Road in Bengaluru have come down. Police have stated that the road is clear for driving to reach HSR Layout and Central Silk Board Junction.



Minister for Revenue R. Ashok stated that encroachments will be removed mercilessly. BBMP has identified 175 encroachments in the Mahadevapura. The authorities have begun operations to remove encroachments.



HAL traffic police in Bengaluru have given a traffic advisory to avoid going towards Eco World as water logging has not been cleared yet.