‘Better than nothing’ say Opposition leaders to reduction in duty on petrol and diesel

The confusion caused by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday was finally resolved on Sunday as the notification clarified that the reduction announced by the FM is applicable on ‘Additional Excise Duty’ and not ‘Basic Central Excise’. The Additional Central Excise Duty on petrol and diesel goes entirely to the Union Government while basic central excise is shared with states.

For every Rupee collected as Basic Central Excise Duty, the Centre appropriates 59 paise while the remaining 41 paise go to the states. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday caused some confusion by claiming the reduction was being made in ‘excise duty’ and not ‘additional excise duty’.

But even as the confusion was cleared and the Prime Minister sanctimoniously declared that for his government, it is always ‘people first’ and while Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief ministers rushed in to congratulate the ‘sensitive’ and ‘visionary’ Prime Minister for slashing prices, it was left to the opposition to point out that even after the reduction in duty, prices of petrol and diesel would still remain at a higher level than where they were two months ago. While duty on both petrol and diesel had gone up by Rs 10 per litre in the last two months, the reduction announced on Saturday is less.