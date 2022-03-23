Bhagat Singh was influenced by greatness of his family members, their distress of colonial rule

It is often said that those who excel brilliantly at a very young age or else make big sacrifices at such an age are inspired by close family members or relatives. This can be very clearly seen in the inspirational impact of several members of the extended family or joint family on Bhagat singh. However there was an additional factor at work here. Some of these members of his family also suffered much at the hands of colonial rulers.

This left a void in the family and as a sensitive child Bhagat Singh could clearly feel the sadness caused by colonial excesses right within his family. This made a deep imprint on him and there are several indications that even as a child he had decided that he was going to do something big so that people do not have to suffer in this way.

In this context, it is both important and interesting to look at the life of some of his extended family members and his relationship with them as a sensitive, growing child who thought a lot and tried to draw his own conclusions from the conversations he overheard in the family which was visited regularly by freedom fighters and social activists.

Bhagat Singh's grandfather Arjun Singh was a man of strong feelings for social reforms as well as freedom of India. In his family he often told stories of his own grandfather Fateh Singh who had helped Muslim tenants to get land rights and later unlike other big landowners, refused an offer to get more land by entering into a deal with the British. This happened at the time of the great struggle for independence in 1857. Refusing the offer Fateh Singh said that the teaching of Guru Gobind is that as a principle we should stand with the struggle for justice.

Arjun Singh carried this tradition further and provided conducive conditions for his three sons to join freedom struggle and reform movements. He set high standards for good relationships with farm workers. He provided free medicare to the needy and encouraged his wife Jay Kaur also to do so. At a time when education of girls was frowned upon, he gave the name 'Vidyawati' to his eldest daughter in law (mother of Bhagat Singh). He encouraged his daughters-in-law to carry out various constructive activities to help villagers like educating girls and providing a helping hand to the needy. He along with his wife and other family members supported the upbringing of about 22 orphan children, most of whom later contributed to the freedom movement with dedication.

At the time of the thread ceremony of his two grandsons Jagat Singh and Bhagat Singh he said, "I dedicate them to the freedom struggle of the nation."