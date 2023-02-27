Bhagwant Mann: Amritpal likely becoming a second Bhindranwale, funded by Pak to create troubles in Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann attacked pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh, and said that the radical Sikh preacher is being funded by Pakistan to create trouble in the state.

Referrig to the history of Khalistan movement, Mann said that Amritpal Singh likely becoming a second Bhindranwale.

During the press conference, he, however downplayed the danger posed by Singh and his supporters. "Do you consider 1000 people, Punjab? It's just a few people funded by foreign, by Pakistan...Their masters want to disturb Punjab..." said Mann.