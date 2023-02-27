Bhagwant Mann: Amritpal likely becoming a second Bhindranwale, funded by Pak to create troubles in Punjab
Mann attacked pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh and said that he is funded by Pakistan to create trouble in the state
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann attacked pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh, and said that the radical Sikh preacher is being funded by Pakistan to create trouble in the state.
Referrig to the history of Khalistan movement, Mann said that Amritpal Singh likely becoming a second Bhindranwale.
During the press conference, he, however downplayed the danger posed by Singh and his supporters. "Do you consider 1000 people, Punjab? It's just a few people funded by foreign, by Pakistan...Their masters want to disturb Punjab..." said Mann.
Saying that Pakistan has been sending drones to Punjab, Mann added,"Punjab is a peaceful state and the Punjab government is taking it forward toward success".
On February 23, the 29-year-old Amritpal and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and stormed a police station in Ajnala on the outskirts of Amritsar city, demanding that Lovepreet Singh alias Toofan, an accused in a case involving kidnapping, be released. A few policemen were injured during the clash, officials said.