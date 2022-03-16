'Aam Aadmi's' Khaas swearing-in ceremony in Punjab

After a landslide victory of Aam Aadmi Party (AAA), Bhagwant Mann took oath as Punjab Chief Minister in legendary Bhagat Singh's ancestral village Khatkar Kalan in Nawanshahr district in a grand event on Wednesday. Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit administered oath of office and secrecy to Bhagwant Mann as 17th CM of Punjab. Mann also added "Inquilab Zindabad' at the end of his oath.



Accompanied by Chief Secretary Anirudh Tiwari and newly appointed Principal Secretary Venu Prasad, Mann took to the stage at 1.40 pm while wearing basanti turbans Delhi chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia along with other Cabinet members of Delhi government also took their seats on a special stage at the venue. The national anthem was also recited on the occasion.



Interestingly Mann's oath-taking ceremony was held just seven days ahead of the death anniversaries of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru who were hanged by the British colonialists on March 23, 1931.

Earlier, Mann left from his Mohali based residence to Chandigarh International Airport and joined AAP National convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejrowal there. The duo, along with some other top brass of the AAP flew in a helicopter to Khatkar Kalan, the venue of swearing in ceremony.