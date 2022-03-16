'Aam Aadmi's' Khaas swearing-in ceremony in Punjab
AAP leader Bhagwant Mann was sworn in as the Punjab chief minister on Wednesday
After a landslide victory of Aam Aadmi Party (AAA), Bhagwant Mann took oath as Punjab Chief Minister in legendary Bhagat Singh's ancestral village Khatkar Kalan in Nawanshahr district in a grand event on Wednesday. Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit administered oath of office and secrecy to Bhagwant Mann as 17th CM of Punjab. Mann also added "Inquilab Zindabad' at the end of his oath.
Accompanied by Chief Secretary Anirudh Tiwari and newly appointed Principal Secretary Venu Prasad, Mann took to the stage at 1.40 pm while wearing basanti turbans Delhi chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia along with other Cabinet members of Delhi government also took their seats on a special stage at the venue. The national anthem was also recited on the occasion.
Interestingly Mann's oath-taking ceremony was held just seven days ahead of the death anniversaries of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru who were hanged by the British colonialists on March 23, 1931.
Earlier, Mann left from his Mohali based residence to Chandigarh International Airport and joined AAP National convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejrowal there. The duo, along with some other top brass of the AAP flew in a helicopter to Khatkar Kalan, the venue of swearing in ceremony.
Mann's ex-wife Inderpreet Kaur along with children Seerat Kaur Manna (21) and Dilshan Manna (17), also attended the swearing-in ceremony of Mann at Khatkar Kalan. Before administering oath to Mann, Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit visited Bhagat Singh Museum and paid tributes to the great martyr.
Mann's swearing-in ceremony eventually proved an AAP affair with over 10 top leaders of the party from Delhi attending the event.
None of the former CMs of Punjab and elected MLAs from Opposition were present in the ceremony attendance either. The organisers had invited selected guests including Punjabi singer Gurdas Mann and some prominent personalities
With the slogan "Bharat Mata ki Jai", Mann also addressed the gathering for almost 10 minutes and assured that his government would start functioning as per the expectations of the people who voted the AAP to power. His government will reconstitute a new Punjab as per martyr Bhagat Singh's dreams.
"We have already wasted 70 years and now the new government will start showing results from day one," claimed CM Mann while assuring youth, who played a major role in voting the AAP in power, job avenues in their own state rather than migrating to other countries for earning livelihood.
Raising the slogan "Inquilab Zindabad '' men wearing mustard-colour turbans and women with same colour stoles, from across the state reached Khatkar Kalan in large numbers to witness the mega event.
Mann had requested people across the state to reach Khatkar Kalan to join the swearing-in ceremony wearing ‘basanti’ turbans and 'chunnis'. “We will colour Khatkar Kalan in ‘basanti rang’ that day," Mann had said in a message.
To provide the gathering a better view of the events, the organisers had put up 22 giant screens (10 inside and 12 outside) the pandal. More than 1.5 lakh chairs were laid, while over 50000 were kept on standby for the audience.
Three huge stages were raised, one for newly elected MLAs, one dedicated for Arvind Kejriwal and his team from Delhi and one for VVIPs at the venue.
Four helipads were set up within a school nearby.
Besides residents of Khatkar Kalan, martyr Bhagat Singh’s relatives were given invites for the mega event late on Tuesday. Martyr’s nephews Prof. Jagmohan Singh, Maj Gen Sheonan Singh (retd), Zorawar Singh and Tajinder Kaur, wife of late Abhay Sandhu were given invites by the government officials.
To accommodate such a huge crowd, standing wheat crops on 150 acres were cut from the field surrounding villages. Chairs, flowers, furniture, fans, drapery, poles, sound system, were arranged from different places.