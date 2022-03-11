Bhagwant Mann's 11-year journey from comedian to Chief Minister designate of Punjab

His 11-year journey from a political novice to the Chief Minister of Punjab state, was not a cakewalk for Bhagwant Singh Mann. After Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, 48-year-old Bhagwant Mann is the second Chief Minister of AAP in the country and 17th of the state of Punjab. A former comedian, writer and actor, Bhagwant Mann saw many ups and downs in life but hurdles failed to discourage him.

Born in a Sikh family on October 17, 1973, to father Mohinder Singh and mother Harpal Kaur in Satoj village of Sangrur district of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann pursued his graduation from Shaheed Udham Singh Government College, Sunam. Mann participated in youth comedy festivals and inter-college competitions during his college time.

Mann developed comedy routines about typical Indian issues such as politics , business and sport. In 2008, Mann competed in the Great Indian Laughter challenge on a famous TV channel which increased his audience. A master of social and political satire, he was also the undisputed king of comedy in the state with long-running television shows such as Jugnu Mast Mast.