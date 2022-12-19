Bhairon Singh Rathore; Hero of Longewala passes away in Jodhpur

Bhairon Singh Rathore, a BSF veteran of the 1971 India-Pakistan war whose bravery at Rajasthan's Longewala post was portrayed by actor Suniel Shetty in the Bollywood movie 'Border', died in Jodhpur on Monday.

He was 81.

"The braveheart took his last breath at AIIMS, Jodhpur, today. DG BSF and all ranks condole the passing of Naik (Retd) Bhairon Singh, Sena Medal, the hero of the Longewala battle during the 1971 war. BSF salutes his intrepid bravery, courage and dedication towards his duty," the force said in a tweet.

Rathore's son Sawai Singh told PTI on Saturday that his father was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Jodhpur on December 14, two days before the 51st anniversary of the war, after his health deteriorated and his limbs got affected in what seemed like a paralysis.

"Doctors told us that my father possibly suffered a brain stroke. He was in and out of ICU over the last few days," Singh said. The Rathore family lives in Solankiatala village, about 100 km from Jodhpur.

A BSF spokesperson said Bhairon Singh Rathore's body is being taken to a training centre of the force in Jodhpur where a wreath laying ceremony will be held after which cremation will be conducted in his village with full military honours.